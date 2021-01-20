Local Members of Congress React to Vice President Harris Making History

A number of local members of Congress celebrated the historic swearing in of Vice President Kamala Harris Wednesday on Twitter. Harris, a former California Senator, is the first woman and the first person of both South Asian and Jamaican decent to hold this national office.

KVCR's Megan Jamerson reports.

Senator Alex Padilla, who was appointed to take over Vice President Harris’ vacated Senate seat, declared in a tweet that Harris, a daughter of Oakland, has inspired women and girls around the world.

Riverside’s Mark Takano tweeted his congratulations and called it a new day in America while Pomona Representative Norma Torres shared that we can all take pride in Harris shattering one of the highest glass ceilings.

Big Bear’s Jay Obernolte posted that he was honored to witness the inauguration, and he is confident he can find common ground with the Biden-Harris administration. Obernolte was one of the 121 House Republicans who objected to accepting the 2020 election results two weeks ago.