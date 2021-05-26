On 'Leftover Feelings,' John Hiatt And Jerry Douglas Work Their Magic In Unison

John Hiatt is one of America's songwriting treasures. His work has been covered by dozens of artists over the years, including Bob Dylan and Bonnie Raitt. Hiatt's 22nd studio album finds him teaming with another legendary musician, Jerry Douglas. With his resonator guitar, Douglas has performed on over 1,300 albums throughout his career. On Leftover Feelings, Douglas and Hiatt work their magic in unison.

We talk to John Hiatt about collaborating with Jerry Douglas and recording during a pandemic.

