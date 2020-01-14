LAX-Bound Aircraft Dumps Fuel On Elementary School, Minor Injuries Reported

Updated at 4:32 p.m. ET

Emergency units treated 17 children and 9 adults after an LAX-bound aircraft apparently dumped fuel on an elementary school playground, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

All 23 patients were "complaining of minor injuries," the department said in tweet.

None of the patients was taken to the hospital.

UPDATE*** Patient count updated to 17 children, 9 adults. All minor injuries w/ no transports to local hospital from school. There are no evacuation orders for the immediate area. Substance was confirmed JET FUEL.



The school was in Cudahy, a neighborhood in southeast Los Angeles, about 15 miles from the airport.

"70 firefighters and paramedics on-scene and committed to providing care for those insured," the department said in a tweet.

Although officials have not identified the school, local news outlets report "multiple first responder units — including ambulances" arrived at Park Avenue Elementary School.

