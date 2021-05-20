KVCR raises awareness about Mental Health Month with Danny Trejo interview

A recent survey conducted by Men’s Health showed that out of 1100 people, approximately 75% of respondents said they are close to someone struggling with addiction and 40% reported an increase in cravings for addictive substances or behaviors. One of the main reasons was that they didn’t have other people around to keep them feeling connected, grounded, and upbeat. This according to Chief Medical Officer Dr. Ken Duckworth from the National Alliance on mental Illness. May is Mental Health Awareness Month, 91.9 KVCR’s Lifestyles would like to spotlight an interview we did during the pandemic with actor, recovering addict and intervention counselor Danny Trejo. Mr. Trejo talks about his background, his acting roles, and how he went from prison to Hollywood to helping others overcome addiction.

"An interview on addiction and mental health with Danny Trejo."