Jurupa Valley Brush Fire - 6:10pm update

Cal Fire and the Riverside County Fire Department have issued evacuation orders for some city of Riverside residents for a Jurupa Valley brush fire. The orders are for residents east of Van Buren Boulevard, north of Jurupa Avenue and west of Fremont Street and Industrial Avenue south of the Santa Ana River bottom. The brush fire erupted just after 11:00 am in the Santa Ana River bottom. It is 200 acres and zero percent contained. An evacuation center is open at Patriot High School - 4355 Camino Real, Jurupa Valley, CA 92509.

Residents can track updates on Cal Fire and Riverside County Fire Department social media.