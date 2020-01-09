January 9: Lifestyles with Lillian Vasquez

This week on Lifestyles, we celebrate 100 shows with a look back into the archives for all things Says You, the popular public radio quiz show. Lillian speaks with Says You Executive Producer Laura Sher. Also on the show, Lillian has a conversation with Says You panelist Barry Nolan. KVCR presents a live performance of Says You at San Bernardino Valley College Auditorium, and a meet and greet right here at our KVCR studio.

To learn more about Says You, visit https://www.saysyou.net/

To purchase tickets for Says You general admission or meet and greet, visit https://www.empirenetwork.org/events/