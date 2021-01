This week on Lifestyles, Lillian has a conversation with longtime journalist and former co-host of NPR’s Morning Edition, host David Greene. David talks about some memorable interviews he’s done, his NY Times best-selling book Midnight in Siberia: A Train Journey into the Heart of Russia, and his plans for the future.

To learn more about David Greene, visit www.npr.org/people/4510160/david-greene

You can now find Lifestyles with Lillian Vasquez on Facebook! Visit us at facebook.com/919Lifestyles