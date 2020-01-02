January 2: Lifestyles with Lillian Vasquez

This week on Lifestyles, Lillian talks with Dr. Columbus Batiste representing the American Heart Association. He shares how we can keep our heart healthy over the holiday season and throughout the year. Also on the show is author Amada Irma Perez who was inspired to write bilingual books about the immigrant experience when she noticed a need for it.

To learn more about the American Heart Association, visit https://www.heart.org/en/affiliates/california/inland-empire

To learn more about Amada Irma Perez, visit http://www.amadairmaperez.com/biography.php