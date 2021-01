This week on Lifestyles, Lillian speaks with journalist, podcast and public radio host Meghna Chakrabarti. Meghna is the host of On Point, a National Public Radio show that covers important and timely topics. On Point airs Monday through Friday at 9 am on 91.9 KVCR. Meghna talks about her background in journalism, her family, and the experience of hosting a live show.

For more information about Meghna Chakrabarti, visit www.wbur.org/inside/staff/meghna-chakrabarti