Interactive Facebook Map Shows How Many People Would Choose To Receive COVID Vaccine In IE

A new interactive map from Facebook’s Data for Good program shows the percentage of people in counties across the U.S. who would choose to receive a COVID-19 vaccine based on the results of a survey conducted by the social media company and Carnegie Mellon University.

KVCR's Benjamin Purper reports.

According to the map, about 76% of people in Riverside County would choose to receive a COVID vaccine if it were offered to them today.

In San Bernardino County, that number is about 69%.

According to Facebook, 50 million people have taken this survey around the world, and in the U.S. 50 thousand people take the survey per day.

Laura McGorman is Facebook’s Policy Manager.

“What I think is important for public sector decision-makers to know is that while it’s important to look at the information in your community so you can address concerns about vaccine acceptance there, for us to reach herd immunity at a state or a country level, we really need to get everybody on board. And so this requires counties to work together, states to work together to address vaccine hesitancies across the board," McGorman says.

On a national level, McGorman says the survey has found drastic differences in people’s willingness to get the vaccine across different demographic groups.

“64% of healthcare workers that identify as Asian-American have already received the vaccine, but that number is way lower at 34% for Black and African-American healthcare workers. And then if you look at the general population in terms of people who’d want the vaccine if it were offered today, that number is around 87% for Asian-Americans, but that number’s only 59% for Black or African-Americans. And so in addition to these hyper-local insights, we’re also trying to make demographically disaggregated insights available to our partners so the most effective outreach as possible can be done.”