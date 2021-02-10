Interactive Facebook Map Shows How Many People Would Choose To Receive COVID Vaccine In IE

By Benjamin Purper 5 minutes ago

An interactive map shows the percentage of people who would definitely or probably choose to receive a COVID vaccine if it were offered to them today, based on surveys of Facebook users.
Credit delphi.cmu.edu / Carnegie Mellon University/Facebook

A new interactive map from Facebook’s Data for Good program shows the percentage of people in counties across the U.S. who would choose to receive a COVID-19 vaccine based on the results of a survey conducted by the social media company and Carnegie Mellon University. 

According to the map, about 76% of people in Riverside County would choose to receive a COVID vaccine if it were offered to them today.

In San Bernardino County, that number is about 69%.

According to Facebook, 50 million people have taken this survey around the world, and in the U.S. 50 thousand people take the survey per day.

Laura McGorman is Facebook’s Policy Manager.

“What I think is important for public sector decision-makers to know is that while it’s important to look at the information in your community so you can address concerns about vaccine acceptance there, for us to reach herd immunity at a state or a country level, we really need to get everybody on board. And so this requires counties to work together, states to work together to address vaccine hesitancies across the board," McGorman says.

On a national level, McGorman says the survey has found drastic differences in people’s willingness to get the vaccine across different demographic groups.

“64% of healthcare workers that identify as Asian-American have already received the vaccine, but that number is way lower at 34% for Black and African-American healthcare workers. And then if you look at the general population in terms of people who’d want the vaccine if it were offered today, that number is around 87% for Asian-Americans, but that number’s only 59% for Black or African-Americans. And so in addition to these hyper-local insights, we’re also trying to make demographically disaggregated insights available to our partners so the most effective outreach as possible can be done.”

Tags: 
interactive map
COVID-19
vaccine
coronavirus
Health
Local news
Facebook
Carnegie Mellon University

Related Content

Facebook’s Coronavirus Map Puts Riverside And San Bernardino Counties In ‘High Risk’ Category

By Benjamin Purper Dec 2, 2020
directrelief.maps.arcgis.com

Facebook has created an interactive map that forecasts the spread of coronavirus across the entire United States – and it puts Riverside and San Bernardino counties in its “high risk” category. The map forecasts San Bernardino County to see more than 102,000 cumulative cases of the virus by December 13, while in Riverside County that number is more than 94,000 by the 13.

KVCR Joins Media Collaboration To Equitably Distribute Coronavirus Information To Inland Communities

By Benjamin Purper Feb 4, 2021
Inland Empire Media Roundtable

KVCR is collaborating with the Inland Empire Media Roundtable, a collection of media entities working together for the equitable distribution of information in the Inland Empire. Special focus will be given to information about the coronavirus vaccine and its distribution to inland residents, especially communities of color. KVCR’s Benjamin Purper spoke with coordinator Armando Carmona about the collaboration and the unequal distribution of vaccines in the Inland Empire.