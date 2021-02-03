Inland Health Officials Say Celebrate Superbowl Sunday Virtually

This Superbowl Sunday, Inland Empire public health officials are asking residents to consider virtual gatherings, and to take caution to avoid the further spread of COVID-19.

KVCR's Megan Jamerson reports.

While the Inland Empire is beginning to recover from the December and January surge of infections linked to the holiday season, several local hospitals remain strained and available ICU beds are at zero percent capacity for the Southern California region.

This means the community is not out of the woods yet, said Riverside County Public Health Director Kim Saruwatari in a press release. She said large gatherings for Superbowl Sunday could reverse recent progress.

San Bernardino County Public Health Director Corwin Porter agrees, and in a county newsletter, he repeated the CDC advice for people to gather virtually or only with those in their own household.

Residents who choose to gather across households should remember the basic guidelines of mask wearing, social distancing by six feet and to avoid sharing utensils.