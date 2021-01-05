Inland Empire Counties’ Combined COVID-19 Case Count Passes 400,000

By Benjamin Purper 1 hour ago

Credit County of Riverside

The combined case count of confirmed COVID-19 infections in Riverside and San Bernardino counties has passed 400,000. 

Riverside County reported more than 17,000 new infections on Monday, reflecting test results from the extended holiday weekend.

That brought the county’s cumulative case total to 198,236 cases as of Monday.

There have also been 2,096 confirmed deaths from the virus in Riverside County.

Meanwhile, San Bernardino County reported more than 18,000 new infections, bringing that county’s total to 203,309.

Combined, the two counties’ cumulative case total stands at 401,545 as of Monday’s numbers.

San Bernardino County has also seen 1,449 confirmed deaths due to the virus.

These numbers come as experts expect a surge to follow the winter holidays, as well as the discovery of a more contagious strain of the virus found in San Bernardino County.

Intensive care unit capacity in the Southern California region remains at 0%.

Tags: 
coronavirus
virus
Health news
Local news
COVID-19

Related Content

Riverside and San Bernardino County ICU Admissions Raise Sharply

By Benjamin Purper Dec 29, 2020
County of Riverside

The rate of intensive care unit admissions for both Riverside and San Bernardino County rose sharply in the last few days. 

In Riverside County, the number of people in intensive care for COVID-19 broke records on both Saturday and Sunday.

As of Sunday, the number of people hospitalized in Riverside County for COVID-19 stood at 1,367, with 282 people in intensive care.

San Bernardino County, meanwhile, has twice as many COVID-19 patients in intensive care as it had a month ago.

Facebook’s Coronavirus Map Puts Riverside And San Bernardino Counties In ‘High Risk’ Category

By Benjamin Purper Dec 2, 2020
directrelief.maps.arcgis.com

Facebook has created an interactive map that forecasts the spread of coronavirus across the entire United States – and it puts Riverside and San Bernardino counties in its “high risk” category. The map forecasts San Bernardino County to see more than 102,000 cumulative cases of the virus by December 13, while in Riverside County that number is more than 94,000 by the 13.

Newsom and CDPH Declare Limited Stay at Home Order for California

By Andrew Caravella Nov 19, 2020

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom and the California Department of Public Health (CDPH) announced on Thursday a limited Stay at Home Order that requires non-essential work, movement and gatherings to stop between 10 PM and 5 AM in counties in the purple tier. The order will take effect at 10 PM Saturday, November 21 and remain in effect until 5 AM December 21.