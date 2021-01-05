Inland Empire Counties’ Combined COVID-19 Case Count Passes 400,000

The combined case count of confirmed COVID-19 infections in Riverside and San Bernardino counties has passed 400,000.

KVCR's Benjamin Purper reports.

Riverside County reported more than 17,000 new infections on Monday, reflecting test results from the extended holiday weekend.

That brought the county’s cumulative case total to 198,236 cases as of Monday.

There have also been 2,096 confirmed deaths from the virus in Riverside County.

Meanwhile, San Bernardino County reported more than 18,000 new infections, bringing that county’s total to 203,309.

Combined, the two counties’ cumulative case total stands at 401,545 as of Monday’s numbers.

San Bernardino County has also seen 1,449 confirmed deaths due to the virus.

These numbers come as experts expect a surge to follow the winter holidays, as well as the discovery of a more contagious strain of the virus found in San Bernardino County.

Intensive care unit capacity in the Southern California region remains at 0%.