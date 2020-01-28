Immigrant Detainees Hold Hunger Strike In Adelanto Detention Center

Several hundred detainees are reportedly on hunger strike at a Southern California detention center run by Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

KVCR's Benjamin Purper has this report.

Hunger strikers at the Adelanto ICE Processing Center northeast of Los Angeles are protesting a lockdown that keeps immigrant detainees in their cells for at least 23 hours a day.

Lizbeth Abeln is the Immigrant Detention Coordinator for Inland Coalition for Immigrant Justice.

Abeln: “The entire west wing is on hunger strike so it's about 600 men. They only have two demands, which is one, stop the lockdown, and two, they want recreational time outside the facility.”

According to a press release from Inland Coalition for Immigrant Justice, at least one hunger striker is in solitary confinement.

This facility has a history of “negligent” care, according to a 2017 investigation by the Department of Homeland Security’s Office for Civil Rights and Civil Liberties.

Similar strikes have occurred in ICE detention centers around the country, including in Texas and Louisiana.

ICE has not responded to requests for comment.