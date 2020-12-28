How to Enjoy the Snow in San Bernardino National Forest Responsibly

Winter weather arrived December 28 in the San Bernardino Mountains, with snowfall expected to reach 4,000 feet. The U.S. Forest Service has a few reminders for visitors as they plan their upcoming visits to the National Forest.

KVCR's Megan Jamerson reports.

In a press release, the forest service said snow chains are a must, and checkpoints along the highways are likely. Also, they advised San Bernardino Mountain visitors to plan for crowds, to keep their snow play to public lands, and to pack out trash including broken sled pieces.

Some higher elevation service roads will be closed to vehicle traffic but open to foot traffic like snowshoeing. Trails in Fawnskin, on the northwest side of Big Bear lake, are closed for bald eage nesting as are the recently burned areas like Forest Falls. Fire restrictions will continue until there is enough rain to get Southern California out of peak fire season.