How Do Veterans And Civilians Speak With Each Other When So Few Go To War?

If you (or a family member) have never served in the military, you may not have heard the term "civilian-military divide." If you have served, you probably know exactly what it is.

The civilian-military divide refers to the communication and culture gap between those who haven't served in the military and those who have.

We want to hear your stories of trying to bridge that gap from both sides.

If you're a civilian, tell us about a time when you found yourself in a conversation with a veteran or someone still serving. Did it go the way you expected? If you've never had a conversation with a veteran, tell us how you feel about that?

If you or your family have served in the military, what have you learned about speaking across this divide?

