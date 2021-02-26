How to Check on Second Vaccine Dose Invitations in Riverside County

Riverside County residents who received their first COVID-19 vaccine at county run sites have a new way to check on the status of their invitation for their second dose appointment. KVCR’s Megan Jamerson has more from the county’s weekly public health update.

Residents can now go online to check on the status of second dose invitation at rivcoph.org/COVID-19-2nd-Dose-Information.

Dr. Geoffrey Leung of Riverside University Health System, said that is where residents can find a table where they can look up the date when they had their first dose done, and at what clinic. “And if you see your clinic and your date listed that means an invitation was sent out to your group,” said Leung.

Leung said if you requested to be contacted by email be sure to check junk mail. If it’s not there send the county an email at rivco.vaccines@ruhealth.org or call at 2-1-1.

Leung also stressed the importance of continued testing. He said the county is still seeing hundreds of new cases daily despite recent improvements.

“It is one of the best ways for stopping known infection and slowing down the rate of transmission," said Leung. "And that is one more tool that we have on top of vaccination and on top of masking and social distancing and handwashing.”

Testing is also one of the key metrics that the state looks at in allowing counties to advance into less restrictive reopening tiers.