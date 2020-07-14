Hospitals Near Capacity As COVID-19 Cases Surge In Arizona, California, Florida And Texas

The nation’s three most populous states — California, Florida and Texas — are all seeing spikes in coronavirus deaths following a surge in new cases that began in June.

On Sunday, Florida recorded more than 15,000 new cases of COVID-19, shattering the previous one-day record of 12,847 set by New York in April.

Here & Now‘s Tonya Mosley speaks with Dr. Krutika Kuppalli, the incoming vice-chair of the Global Health Committee at the Infectious Diseases Society of America.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

