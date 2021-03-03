Honoring San Bernardino's Pastor Mack

If you live, work or play on the southwestern edge of San Bernardino, you might recognize Pastor Joseph Mack. Pastor Mack was a man who gave of himself in the service of the poor.

For the last couple of decades, Pastor Mack held food and clothing drives around Thanksgiving, Christmas and Easter. Administrators, instructors and students at San Bernardino Valley College also witnessed his work with organizations on the college campus, including the Human Services, History and Psychology clubs, MEChA, Southern California Teachers Association and others. They found Mack to be a selfless and valuable partner with regional outreach efforts.

Pastor Mack passed on very recently and a ‘Drive By Memorial’ is planned for Thursday, March 4th where those touched by his generosity are invited to show their appreciation for a man who always put others ahead of himself.

From 4 to 5 PM Thursday, March 4th friends of Pastor Mack will drive by and pay their respects with a honk of their horn at:

956 Medical Center Drive in San Bernardino