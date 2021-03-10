Here's Where Inland Counties Stand For Re-opening Indoor Businesses

According to the latest state metrics, San Bernardino County is one week away from reopening more indoor businesses on March 17.

KVCR's Megan Jamerson reports.

The county’s 6.7% adjusted case rate, 3.2% positivity rate and 4% health equity metric, or the positivity rate in socioeconomically disadvantaged communities, have qualified it to advance to the red tier of the state’s re-opening blueprint. Barring any dramatic changes over the next week, businesses like dance studios, gyms, fitness centers and movie theaters, will be able to reopen with modifications.

In neighboring Riverside County, the metrics are about one week behind the necessary thresholds to reopen more indoor business. The county’s 8.3% adjusted case rate is currently above the red-tier threshold. However, its 4.1% positivity rate and 4.2% health equity metric qualify it for the moderate risk orange tier, which is even less restrictive than the red tier.

Both counties are encouraging continued coronavirus testing. High testing rates can help counties advance more quickly through the state’s reopening plan.