Google's Super Bowl Ad Leaves Some In Tears, Others Creeped Out

  • This undated image provided by Google shows a scene from the company's 2020 Super Bowl NFL football spot. Google’s 90-second ad is one of the few ads this year that doesn’t use humor or celebrities. It attempts to tug at the heartstrings, featuring a man reminiscing about his wife, using the Google Assistant feature to pull up old photos of her and past vacations. (Google via AP)
A Super Bowl commercial from Google caused a stir this week, with many viewers claiming it moved them to tears while others were left creeped out.

The ad depicted an elderly widower asking Google Voice Assistant to help him remember his late wife, Loretta.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks with Ryan Mac (@RMac18), senior tech reporter for BuzzFeed News.

