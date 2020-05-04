'Good To Know': JoJo On Coming Out Of Hardship With First New Album Since 2016

For Joanna Levesque, who performs as JoJo, the freedom of her new album was over 15 years in the making.

JoJo was just 13 years old when her song "Leave (Get Out)" hit No. 1 on the Billboard pop charts in 2004. At the time, she was the youngest artist ever to hold that spot. "Too Little Too Late," the lead single for her second album, made it even further to No. 3 on the Hot 100, and in 2008, JoJo promised fans on her Myspace page that her third album would arrive in time for her 18th birthday.

The album never came. In 2013, JoJo sued her label, Blackground Records and Da Family Records, and was released from her contract the following year. In 2018, she re-recorded and re-released her first two albums, JoJo (2004) and The High Road (2006), after they had been previously removed from streaming services. (Taylor Swift, who likewise doesn't own her masters, has stated she'll make a similar move in November.)

Her new album, Good To Know, is out now and is the third release from Clover Music, JoJo's imprint with Warner Records.

"I made this album from where I was at," she says. "I was on a journey, wanting to accept myself and not keep running away from being alone."

JoJo spoke to NPR about feeling powerless during her struggle with her former label, taking personal stock at 29 and being adaptable while releasing an album during a pandemic. Listen to the radio version in the audio player above and read on for highlights of the interview.

Interview Highlights

On learning to trust herself through writing Good To Know

I was kind of a casualty of some industry things that were out of my control and some bad business and I really hated feeling so powerless. In this album and on this journey through the writing of it from the inception to the end, I found my voice. I found my power. And that feels so exhilarating and intoxicating.

I did internalize a lot of things that were happening, and ended up being a product of the environments or the situations that I was in. And it wasn't just the situation with my former label. I hate the fact that part of my story really is a lot about industry politics, and moving musical chairs and executives. That is so distracted from what I've always wanted to do, which is just make music. And unfortunately this is a business and this is not just about music, because I'm the kind of person who takes a lot of accountability and wants to think "What could I do different?" or "How could I have contributed to this situation?" — it made me be like, "There must be a problem with me."

On the song "Pedialyte" and overdoing it

I remember when I was around college-age, just hearing that people were using Pedialyte as a hangover cure, so I figured that would be the right title for the song about the morning after a big night, when you're looking at yourself and you're like "Damn, what did I do? What am I doing?"

I wouldn't even really identify my addictive tendencies as one particular thing. It's been love, attention, substances, food. I've overdone it because I've felt a void. I'm just being transparent about it. I felt a void that I think a lot of people feel and maybe don't get to address. But I've done a lot of deep diving over the past couple of years, and just really wanted to work on myself and come out of my 20s feeling like I'm the best version of myself on all levels. A reckoning needed to happen. An inventory needed to be taken.

On how the pandemic has changed her album release and relationship with fans

My connection with my fans has been central to my survival, not only as an artist in this game, but as a person. It really has fueled me and given me confidence and courage. So to not be able to get out and energetically exchange with them in the same way is just different. But everybody is going through that adjustment, and our industry is having to adapt.

But thank God for technology. I'm really grateful that we can interact on social media and through different apps, because it keeps me feeling not alone and like this music is reaching people at a time where I think we need music more than ever.

MICHEL MARTIN, HOST:

We could all use some new music to get us through these challenging times, so we want to tell you about a new album by the singer JoJo. You may remember she had a few hits in the early 2000s, like "Leave (Get Out)" and "Too Little Too Late." Now she's out with a new album called "Good To Know." When we caught up with her, she told us about one of the songs on the album. It's called "Man."

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "MAN")

JOJO: (Singing) I've been down, but I'm back...

The title might be a little deceiving because (laughter) it's really not about wanting a man, needing a man, finding a man. It's much more about getting comfortable on your own and realizing what it is that you bring to the table, how much joy and, you know, how much you can provide for yourself, and that there's going to be no settling this time around.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "MAN")

JOJO: (Singing) Well, damn. I'm going to need myself a - hey, someone who want me like a fan. I need somebody who can love me like I love me, love me like I can. Damn...

It's feeling confident, sexy, capable and knowing that I'm really cool being single right now until I, you know, meet my match.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "MAN")

JOJO: (Singing) Somebody somewhere - yeah, I know they're out there. Going to step up to the plate, yeah, 'cause (ph) I ain't (ph) about to give, yeah.

I made this album from where I was at, and I was on a journey - one of wanting to accept myself and not keep running away from being alone or getting to know myself. And this album is just - it's representative of my inspirations, my patterns, my fantasies and what makes me feel good.

You know, I was kind of a casualty of some industry things that were out of my control and some bad business. And I really hated feeling so powerless. And in this album and on this journey and, like, through the writing of it, I found my voice. I found my power.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "PROUD")

DIANA LEVESQUE: You have to live in the present, Jo. The thing that gets you in trouble and gets you thinking negatively and depressed is living in the past.

JOJO: I wrote "Proud" about my mom, and that's who you hear on the voice note, actually.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "PROUD")

LEVESQUE: All we have is the present - just the present. So just let your higher power work through you. He's inside of you. That's love. That's love. That's love, your higher - your higher power, power, power, power. That's love, that's love, that's love, your higher, your higher power, power, power, power.

JOJO: (Singing) Somebody dealt your cards, it wasn't fair at all. Don't be ashamed of your scars.

My mom has become a sage in my life. I think that to be able to meet each other now as two women who have had different life experiences and, you know, who are very different people but still obviously, you know, we're family. That's my mom. I'm her daughter. But we're able to see each other and help each other heal and grow. And it's been a really amazing experience.

She actually just moved out to LA, where I live, from Boston, where we're from. And she's living with me right now. And, you know, quarantining with her has been so incredibly healing. Like, we're doing some deep diving, unpacking a lot of things. And it's deep, and it's - I'm very lucky. I don't take it for granted. It's always just been she and I. I'm an only child, and my dad passed away a few years ago, so I appreciate her more than ever.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "PROUD")

JOJO: (Singing) Thank you for keeping me, always believing me, teaching me how to let go. Yeah, people either love you or they won't. Doesn't really matter if they don't. I'm with you every second on this road in my heart, and I'm so proud of you.

LEVESQUE: That's love, that's love, that's love, your higher, your higher power.

JOJO: (Singing) I'm so proud of you. I'm so proud of you. I'm proud of you. I'm proud of you, you.

LEVESQUE: That's love, that's love, your higher, your higher power, power, power.

JOJO: My connection with my fans has been central to my survival, not only as an artist in this game but as a person. It really has fueled me and given me confidence and courage. So to not be able to get out and, like, energetically exchange with them in that same way is just - it's just different. But everybody is going through this adjustment. And, you know, our industry is having to adapt and be like water.

I've just been thinking a lot about how we all need to be like water right now and go with the flow and maybe take a different shape but still be true to ourselves. You know, water can be ice. It can be vapor. But it's still water. And I think that - that's just something I've been kind of meditating on.

But I know how tough a time this is for so many people, especially industries that are hit super-hard - you know, people who have careers or are just building themselves up in music or entertainment. And it's very uncertain. But I would say that investing in yourself and in developing new skills in this time is going to be a worthy investment. It won't be like this forever. Don't lose your light. You know, we need your art. Just hold on. You know, I think the key is to not give up.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "PEDIALYTE")

JOJO: (Singing) Life is the occasion, party till the sun's coming out again.

MARTIN: That was singer JoJo talking about her new album, "Good To Know," which is out now. You can listen to more from the album and read excerpts from JoJo's interview on our website, npr.org.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "PEDIALYTE")

JOJO: (Singing) Never going to drink again. Good afternoon, feeling bad still...