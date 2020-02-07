Friday News Wrap With Cassie MacDuff: Whistleblower Complaints, Terrorism Case And More

Longtime Inland Empire journalist and KVCR contributor Cassie MacDuff and KVCR's Benjamin Purper review some of the big Inland Empire news stories from the past week, including:
- After being sued over its refusal to make them public, Riverside County has released whistleblower complaints that were substantiated.
- The federal judge in the San Bernardino terrorism case has said he is likely to deny the defendant's request to withdraw his guilty plea.
- San Bernardino has dropped its appeal of court-ordered back pay for two elected officials whose salaries were cut illegally last year.
