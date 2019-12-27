Friday News Wrap With Cassie MacDuff: Water District Transparency, Irrigation Permits, And More

Longtime Inland Empire journalist and KVCR contributor Cassie MacDuff and KVCR's Benjamin Purper review some of the big Inland Empire news stories from the past week, including:

1. The Riverside man who pled guilty to helping the terrorists in the San Bernardino mass shooting get their weapons wants to take back his guilty plea.

2. The West Valley Water District board has taken some actions to stem criticism of the troubled district.

3. And an environmental group has accused 340 California cities and counties, including several in the Inland Empire, of failing to file required reports on new irrigation permits.

KVCR's Benjamin Purper speaks to Cassie MacDuff.

