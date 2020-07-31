Friday News Wrap With Cassie MacDuff: Upland Park Controversy; Mayor Valdivia Hires Lawyer and More

Longtime Inland Empire journalist and KVCR contributor Cassie MacDuff and KVCR's Alfredo Cruz review some of the big Inland Empire news stories from the past week, including:

A controversial proposal to sell part of Upland’s Memorial Park to a nearby hospital will go before voters in the November election.

A controversial proposal to build 50 houses near a bald eagle nesting area in Big Bear Lake was approved by county supervisors this week.

San Bernardino Mayor John Valdivia, who is accused of sexual harassment and creating a hostile workplace, has hired a high-profile defense lawyer.

A Riverside County supervisor has tested positive for coronavirus.

