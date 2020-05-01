Friday News Wrap with Cassie MacDuff: UCR Coaching Allegation; Troubled Rialto Water Dist; and more

Longtime Inland Empire journalist and KVCR contributor Cassie MacDuff and KVCR's Benjamin Purper review some of the big Inland Empire news stories from the past week, including:

UCR is being sued over alleged retaliation against a women's basketball coach. More on the troubled rialto Water District. Two IE men accused of trying to sell nonexistant coronavirus masks. Federal judge denies efforts by 3 churches to hold in-person services. Federal judge orders Adeleanto prison to release some inmates to allow for social distancing. Thieves have targeted UCR Botanical Garden

THIS SEGMENT IS MADE POSSIBLE BY THE SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA NEWS GROUP, PUBLISHER OF THE PRESS-ENTERPRISE, SAN BERNARDINO SUN, INLAND VALLEY DAILY BULLETIN, AND OTHER SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA NEWSPAPERS.