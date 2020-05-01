Friday News Wrap with Cassie MacDuff: UCR Coaching Allegation; Troubled Rialto Water Dist; and more

By Benjamin Purper & Cassie MacDuff 6 minutes ago

Longtime Inland Empire journalist and KVCR contributor Cassie MacDuff and KVCR's Benjamin Purper review some of the big Inland Empire news stories from the past week, including:

  1. UCR is being sued over alleged retaliation against a women's basketball coach.
  2. More on the troubled rialto Water District.
  3. Two IE men accused of trying to sell nonexistant coronavirus masks.
  4. Federal judge denies efforts by 3 churches to hold in-person services.
  5. Federal judge orders Adeleanto prison to release some inmates to allow for social distancing.
  6. Thieves have targeted UCR Botanical Garden

 

