Friday News Wrap With Cassie MacDuff: Superintendent Leaving, Water District Troubles, And More

By Benjamin Purper & Cassie MacDuff 1 minute ago

Longtime Inland Empire journalist and KVCR contributor Cassie MacDuff and KVCR's Benjamin Purper review some of the big Inland Empire news stories from the past week, including:

  1. The San Bernardino city school district’s superintendent has announced he will be leaving.
  2. The chancellor of the San Bernardino Community College District has announced his retirement.
  3. And the troubled West Valley Water District is in the news again.

THIS SEGMENT IS MADE POSSIBLE BY THE SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA NEWS GROUP, PUBLISHER OF THE PRESS-ENTERPRISESAN BERNARDINO SUNINLAND VALLEY DAILY BULLETIN, AND OTHER SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA NEWSPAPERS.

cassie macduff

