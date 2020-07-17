Friday News Wrap with Cassie MacDuff: San Bernardino Sales Tax, Coronavirus Update, And More

By Alfredo Cruz & Cassie MacDuff 4 minutes ago

Longtime Inland Empire journalist and KVCR contributor Cassie MacDuff and KVCR's Alfredo Cruz review some of the big Inland Empire news stories from the past week, including:

  1. An assistant principal at the California School for the Deaf in Riverside is being investigated for ties to an allegedly anti-Semitic fraternity.
  2. Equal rights groups have filed a complaint alleging that the San Bernardino County Office of Education is allowing funds intended to help low-income and minority students to be used for school police.
  3. The San Bernardino city council may put a sales tax increase on the November ballot.

