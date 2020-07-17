Friday News Wrap with Cassie MacDuff: San Bernardino Sales Tax, Coronavirus Update, And More

Longtime Inland Empire journalist and KVCR contributor Cassie MacDuff and KVCR's Alfredo Cruz review some of the big Inland Empire news stories from the past week, including:

An assistant principal at the California School for the Deaf in Riverside is being investigated for ties to an allegedly anti-Semitic fraternity. Equal rights groups have filed a complaint alleging that the San Bernardino County Office of Education is allowing funds intended to help low-income and minority students to be used for school police. The San Bernardino city council may put a sales tax increase on the November ballot.

KVCR's Alfredo Cruz speaks with Cassie MacDuff.

THIS SEGMENT IS MADE POSSIBLE BY THE SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA NEWS GROUP, PUBLISHER OF THE PRESS-ENTERPRISE, SAN BERNARDINO SUN, INLAND VALLEY DAILY BULLETIN, AND OTHER SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA NEWSPAPERS.