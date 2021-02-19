Friday News Wrap With Cassie MacDuff: San Bernardino Financial Outlook, Coronavirus Bill, And More

Longtime Inland Empire journalist and KVCR contributor Cassie MacDuff and KVCR's Alfredo Cruz review some of the big Inland Empire news stories from the past week, including:

1. The driver whose trash truck started a fatal fire that swept through a Calimesa mobile home park has been charged with involuntary manslaughter.

2. The financial outlook for San Bernardino, which declared bankruptcy almost a decade ago, has improved, but another Inland Empire city isn't so lucky.

3. Republican Assemblywoman Rosilicie Ochoa Bogh of Yucaipa has introduced a bill requiring a three-day waiting period for coronavirus restrictions to go into effect.

KVCR's Alfredo Cruz speaks with Cassie MacDuff.

THIS SEGMENT IS MADE POSSIBLE BY THE SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA NEWS GROUP, PUBLISHER OF THE PRESS-ENTERPRISE, SAN BERNARDINO SUN, INLAND VALLEY DAILY BULLETIN, AND OTHER SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA NEWSPAPERS.