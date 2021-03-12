Friday News Wrap With Cassie MacDuff: Riv. DA and voting, ACLU Sues to Stop Executions, And More

By & Benjamin Purper 1 hour ago

Longtime Inland Empire journalist and KVCR contributor Cassie MacDuff and KVCR's Benjamin Purper review some of the big Inland Empire news stories from the past week, including:
1. The Riverside County District Attorney is accused of interfering in how the registrar of voters runs elections in the county.
 2. The ACLU is suing to stop the district attorneys of Riverside and San Bernardino counties from attempting to “fast-track” executions of prisoners convicted in their counties.
3. A judge has halted a condominium project near the famous bald eagles’ nest at Big Bear Lake

THIS SEGMENT IS MADE POSSIBLE BY THE SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA NEWS GROUP, PUBLISHER OF THE PRESS-ENTERPRISESAN BERNARDINO SUNINLAND VALLEY DAILY BULLETIN, AND OTHER SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA NEWSPAPERS.

Tags: 
cassie macduff

Related Content

Friday News Wrap With Cassie MacDuff: J.V. Smoking Ban, S.B. Mall Update, Local Crime, And More

By Cassie MacDuff & Benjamin Purper Mar 5, 2021

Longtime Inland Empire journalist and KVCR contributor Cassie MacDuff and KVCR's Benjamin Purper review some of the big Inland Empire news stories from the past week, including:

1.  Jurupa Valley has banned smoking in all new apartment and condo complexes.
2.  San Bernardino’s mayor is under fire for allegedly trying to steer the Carousel Mall redevelopment project to the developer he favors.
3.  Eastvale voters may approve a higher spending cap for their city council.
4.  Criminal cases involving Inland Empire residents.

Friday News Wrap With Cassie MacDuff: CSU Settlement, Concrete Pile Revisit, Big Donors, And More

By & Benjamin Purper Feb 26, 2021

Longtime Inland Empire journalist and KVCR contributor Cassie MacDuff and KVCR's Benjamin Purper review some of the big Inland Empire news stories from the past week, including:

1.       The Cal State system will pay out its largest settlement, in the case of a student who suffered heat stroke during a class run.

2.       The developer that dumped concrete in a San Bernardino neighborhood has failed to meet the city's cleanup deadline.

3.      Remembering three people who gave major gifts to two area universities.

Friday News Wrap With Cassie MacDuff: San Bernardino Financial Outlook, Coronavirus Bill, And More

By Cassie MacDuff & Alfredo Cruz Feb 19, 2021

Longtime Inland Empire journalist and KVCR contributor Cassie MacDuff and KVCR's Alfredo Cruz review some of the big Inland Empire news stories from the past week, including:

1.       The driver whose trash truck started a fatal fire that swept through a Calimesa mobile home park has been charged with involuntary manslaughter.

2.       The financial outlook for San Bernardino, which declared bankruptcy almost a decade ago, has improved, but another Inland Empire city isn't so lucky.