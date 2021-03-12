Friday News Wrap With Cassie MacDuff: Riv. DA and voting, ACLU Sues to Stop Executions, And More

Longtime Inland Empire journalist and KVCR contributor Cassie MacDuff and KVCR's Benjamin Purper review some of the big Inland Empire news stories from the past week, including:

1. The Riverside County District Attorney is accused of interfering in how the registrar of voters runs elections in the county.

2. The ACLU is suing to stop the district attorneys of Riverside and San Bernardino counties from attempting to “fast-track” executions of prisoners convicted in their counties.

3. A judge has halted a condominium project near the famous bald eagles’ nest at Big Bear Lake

Cassie MacDuff and KVCR's Benjamin Purper

THIS SEGMENT IS MADE POSSIBLE BY THE SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA NEWS GROUP, PUBLISHER OF THE PRESS-ENTERPRISE, SAN BERNARDINO SUN, INLAND VALLEY DAILY BULLETIN, AND OTHER SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA NEWSPAPERS.