Longtime Inland Empire journalist and KVCR contributor Cassie MacDuff and KVCR's Benjamin Purper review some of the big Inland Empire news stories from the past week, including:

1.The Redlands City Council may let voters decide whether to elect the mayor directly, or rotate the job among the five council members on a yearly basis.

2. There is also some news regarding the Riverside City Council.

3. Remembering several former Inland Empire mayors who have passed away recently.