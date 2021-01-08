Friday News Wrap With Cassie MacDuff: Rancho Cucamonga Pay Raises, Upland City Commissions, And More

Longtime Inland Empire journalist and KVCR contributor Cassie MacDuff and KVCR's Benjamin Purper review some of the big Inland Empire news stories from the past week, including:

1. Two Inland cities have acquired acres of new land, but they have very different plans for it.2. Speaking of Rancho Cucamonga, the city is delaying employee pay raises because of coronavirus.3. The embattled city of Upland may create citizen commissions to restore residents’ faith in their city government.4. The public is invited to an online forum on what to do with the vacant Carousel Mall in downtown San Bernardino.

KVCR's Benjamin Purper speaks with Cassie MacDuff.

THIS SEGMENT IS MADE POSSIBLE BY THE SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA NEWS GROUP, PUBLISHER OF THE PRESS-ENTERPRISE, SAN BERNARDINO SUN, INLAND VALLEY DAILY BULLETIN, AND OTHER SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA NEWSPAPERS.

