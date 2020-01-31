Friday News Wrap With Cassie MacDuff: New Police Chief In Riverside, Dawn Rowe Lawsuit, And More

Longtime Inland Empire journalist and KVCR contributor Cassie MacDuff and KVCR's Benjamin Purper review some of the big Inland Empire news stories from the past week, including:

1) Riverside has a new police chief.

2) Over in San Bernardino County, there’s another court decision in the long-running dispute over an appointed county supervisor.

3) The Inland Empire was the landing spot Wednesday morning for dozens of people returning from China and possibly exposed to the coronavirus.

KVCR's Benjamin Purper speaks with Cassie MacDuff.

