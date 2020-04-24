Friday News Wrap with Cassie MacDuff: New Colonies Ruling; SB Mayor Valdivia News and more

Longtime Inland Empire journalist and KVCR contributor Cassie MacDuff and KVCR's Benjamin Purper review some of the big Inland Empire news stories from the past week, including:
- New "Bad Faith" ruling for former SB County DA in Colonies case.
- No money yet for SB Mayor Valdivia's harassment accusations defense.
- IE Coronavirus News.
THIS SEGMENT IS MADE POSSIBLE BY THE SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA NEWS GROUP, PUBLISHER OF THE PRESS-ENTERPRISE, SAN BERNARDINO SUN, INLAND VALLEY DAILY BULLETIN, AND OTHER SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA NEWSPAPERS.