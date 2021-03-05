Friday News Wrap With Cassie MacDuff: J.V. Smoking Ban, S.B. Mall Update, Local Crime, And More

By Cassie MacDuff & Benjamin Purper 1 hour ago

Longtime Inland Empire journalist and KVCR contributor Cassie MacDuff and KVCR's Benjamin Purper review some of the big Inland Empire news stories from the past week, including:

1.  Jurupa Valley has banned smoking in all new apartment and condo complexes.
2.  San Bernardino’s mayor is under fire for allegedly trying to steer the Carousel Mall redevelopment project to the developer he favors.
3.  Eastvale voters may approve a higher spending cap for their city council.
4.  Criminal cases involving Inland Empire residents.

THIS SEGMENT IS MADE POSSIBLE BY THE SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA NEWS GROUP, PUBLISHER OF THE PRESS-ENTERPRISESAN BERNARDINO SUNINLAND VALLEY DAILY BULLETIN, AND OTHER SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA NEWSPAPERS.

