Longtime Inland Empire journalist and KVCR contributor Cassie MacDuff and KVCR's Benjamin Purper review some of the big Inland Empire news stories from the past week, including:

1) Riverside has a new police chief.

2) Over in San Bernardino County, there’s another court decision in the long-running dispute over an appointed county supervisor.

3) The Inland Empire was the landing spot Wednesday morning for dozens of people returning from China and possibly exposed to the coronavirus.