Friday News Wrap With Cassie MacDuff: Gender Discrimination Allegations at RPD, And More

By & 1 hour ago

Longtime Inland Empire journalist and KVCR news contributor Cassie MacDuff and KVCR's Rick Dulock review some of the big Inland Empire news stories from the past week:

1.       Two women who were Redlands PD officers are alleging gender discrimination.

2.       The former Upland city manager will receive severance of about 10 months pay.

3.       The city of Riverside has reached a $24m settlement over utility fees.

4.       Remembering prominent Inland Empire attorney and philanthropist, Bruce Varner.

THIS SEGMENT IS MADE POSSIBLE BY THE SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA NEWS GROUP, PUBLISHER OF THE PRESS-ENTERPRISESAN BERNARDINO SUNINLAND VALLEY DAILY BULLETIN, AND OTHER SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA NEWSPAPERS.

