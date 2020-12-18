Friday News Wrap With Cassie MacDuff: Coronavirus Surge, IE Election Results, And More

Longtime Inland Empire journalist and KVCR contributor Cassie MacDuff and KVCR's Alfredo Cruz review some of the big Inland Empire news stories from the past week, including:

1. The coronavirus is surging in the Inland Empire, yet San Bernardino County supervisors are suing the state over COVID restrictions.

2. Now that the election results are finalized, some new IE elected officials are going to be sworn in.

3. In a sentencing document for the mother of the San Bernardino terrorist shooter, the FBI reveals how it pieced together the attackers’ plan.

4. Ontario International Airport has announced some exciting developments.

KVCR's Alfredo Cruz speaks with Cassie MacDuff.

THIS SEGMENT IS MADE POSSIBLE BY THE SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA NEWS GROUP, PUBLISHER OF THE PRESS-ENTERPRISE, SAN BERNARDINO SUN, INLAND VALLEY DAILY BULLETIN, AND OTHER SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA NEWSPAPERS.