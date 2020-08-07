Friday News Wrap With Cassie MacDuff: Corona OT Error; SB County Lawsuit; A Riv County Declaration

Longtime Inland Empire journalist and KVCR contributor Cassie MacDuff and KVCR's Alfredo Cruz review some of the big Inland Empire news stories from the past week, including:

Corona accidentally overpaid its employees by more than half a million dollars in the fiscal year that ended June 30.

A federal judge has cleared the way for a developer to sue San Bernardino County prosecutors over a public corruption case that ended in his acquittal.

Riverside County on Tuesday joined the growing number of local governments that have declared racism a public health crisis.

THIS SEGMENT IS MADE POSSIBLE BY THE SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA NEWS GROUP, PUBLISHER OF THE PRESS-ENTERPRISE, SAN BERNARDINO SUN, INLAND VALLEY DAILY BULLETIN, AND OTHER SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA NEWSPAPERS.