Friday News Wrap With Cassie MacDuff: California Supreme Court Rejects SB County Lawsuit, And More

Longtime Inland Empire journalist and KVCR contributor Cassie MacDuff and KVCR's Benjamin Purper review some of the big Inland Empire news stories from the past week, including:

The California Supreme Court has rejected San Bernardino County's lawsuit to overturn the governor's stay-at-home order due to the coronavirus. A judge declined to throw out a defamation lawsuit against a San Bernardino city councilmember. The Riverside city council will consider whether to help fund the Cheech Marin art museum, after a committee came out in favor of it. The public forum on the future of San Bernardino’s Carousel Mall that we told you about last week was cancelled.

KVCR's Alfredo Cruz speaks with Cassie MacDuff.

