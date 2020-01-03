Friday News Wrap With Cassie MacDuff: The 2020 Primary Election and More

By Benjamin Purper & Cassie MacDuff 14 minutes ago

Longtime Inland Empire journalist and KVCR contributor Cassie MacDuff and KVCR's Benjamin Purper review some of the big Inland Empire news stories from the past week, including:

1.     The 2020 Primary Election is March 3rd. Who in the Inland Empire will be on the ballot?

2.     The Riverside County Office of Education will audit the Corona School District in the wake of an alleged $1 million embezzlement.

 

THIS SEGMENT IS MADE POSSIBLE BY THE SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA NEWS GROUP, PUBLISHER OF THE PRESS-ENTERPRISESAN BERNARDINO SUNINLAND VALLEY DAILY BULLETIN, AND OTHER SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA NEWSPAPERS.

cassie macduff

