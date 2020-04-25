Fresh Air Weekend: Actor Zoe Kazan; Trans Activist Jennifer Finney Boylan

Fresh Air Weekend highlights some of the best interviews and reviews from past weeks, and new program elements specially paced for weekends. Our weekend show emphasizes interviews with writers, filmmakers, actors and musicians, and often includes excerpts from live in-studio concerts. This week:

For Zoe Kazan, 'Plot Against America' Is 'Scarily Prescient' And Personal: The show, adapted from Philip Roth's novel, imagines a world in which aviator Charles Lindbergh defeated Franklin D. Roosevelt in the race for the presidency, moving the country toward fascism.

Need A Mental Escape? These Books Offer Solace In Troubled Times: With much of the world on lockdown due to the pandemic, critic Maureen Corrigan turns to books for companionship. Her recommended reads span fiction, nonfiction and poetry — some old, some new.

'I'm Living In The World With No Secrets,' Says Trans Activist Jennifer Finney Boylan: Boylan came out as trans when she was in her 40s. She describes her new book, Good Boy, as a "memoir of masculinity, kind of told the way an expatriate might speak of the country of their birth."

