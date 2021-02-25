February 25: Lifestyles with Lillian Vasquez

This week on Lifestyles, Lillian speaks with Al Arguello, Inland Empire Market President for Bank of America, to learn about the Neighborhood Builders Grant program and how they invest in local non-profits. Also on the show, Lillian speaks with Clemente Mojica, CEO of Neighborhood Partnership Housing Services, one of the non-profits that received a Neighborhood Builders award for 2020. Clemente shares what Neighborhood Partnership Housing Services is and how they’re creating housing solutions for families in need of assistance.

To learn more about the Neighborhood Partnership Housing Services, visit nphsinc.org or call (909) 988 - 5979

To learn more about Bank of America and the Neighborhood Builders Program, click here