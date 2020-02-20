February 20: Lifestyles with Lillian Vasquez

This week on Lifestyles, Lillian speaks with Ignazio Boschetto, one third of the Italian operatic pop trio Il Volo. Ignazio shares what it’s like performing all over the world for the last ten years. Also on the show, Lillian talks with muralist Jonas Never who is currently painting a mural at the Auto Club Speedway to honor seven-time NASCAR Cup Series Champion Jimmie Johnson.

For more information about Il Volo, visit https://www.ilvolomusic.com/

For more information about Jonas Never, visit https://www.instagram.com/never1959/?hl=en

For more information about Auto Club Speedway, visit http://www.autoclubspeedway.com/