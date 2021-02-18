February 18: Lifestyles with Lillian Vasquez

This week on Lifestyles, Lillian speaks with Karen Riley, Executive Director of the S.C.R.A.P. Gallery, a children’s art and environmental conservation museum in the Coachella Valley. The S.C.R.A.P. Gallery uses donated discarded materials to teach kids about conservation through hands-on exploration and creativity. Karen shares how the gallery acquires materials, how they’re creating art virtually, and talks about The Quest for Truth and Justice exhibit, which honors the life and work of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Also on the show, to celebrate Black History Month, it's the story of Dinah Washington, a soulful African American singer known as the “Queen of the Blues”.

For more information about the S.C.R.A.P. Gallery, visit www.scrapgallery.org