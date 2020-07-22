FBI Confirms Investigation Into Men’s Rights Lawyer Found Dead In San Bernardino Mountains

The FBI has confirmed they are investigating a possible connection between the shooting of a men’s rights lawyer in the San Bernardino Mountains to the suspect in the ambush shooting of a federal judge's family in New Jersey.

KVCR's Benjamin Purper reports.

Attorney Marc Angelucci was shot to death in his home in Cedar Pines Park in the San Bernardino Mountains on July 11.

Federal authorities said Wednesday they have evidence this shooting is linked to the Sunday shooting at the home of U.S. District Judge Esther Salas which claimed the life of Salas’ son.

The primary suspect is Roy Den Hollander, another attorney known for his men’s rights activism, who was found dead from what appeared to be self-inflicted injuries a day after the New Jersey shooting.

Authorities believe the two shootings are related, but declined to give details on how.