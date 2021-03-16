Facebook To Target Eligible Users with Vaccine Finder Tool

Californians who are eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine have a new way to find out where they can get their shots. KVCR’s Megan Jamerson has more on a new tool from Facebook.

Available in 71 languages, the vaccine finder tool, built in partnership with Boston Children’s Hospital, helps people find vaccination sites close to where they live.

The map includes hours of operation, contact info and links to make appointments. Facebook will promote the tool to users who are eligible for the vaccine based on their profile information.

Facebook also launched a vaccine trends dashboard to provide real time data on vaccinations, and a live display of how vaccine information is being spread on social media.

According to a release, this is all part of Facebook’s goal of helping vaccinate 50 million people against COVID.