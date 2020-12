This week on Lifestyles, we reach into the archives for Lillian's conversation with writer, illustrator, and snowman expert Bob Eckstein. He’s the author of The Illustrated History of the Snowman and talks about his journey uncovering the snowman’s origins. Also on the show, Lillian shares her holiday traditions. Happy Holidays!

To learn more about Bob Eckstein, visit http://bobeckstein.com/