December 19: Lifestyles with Lillian Vasquez

This week on Lifestyles, Lillian has a conversation with actor Lee Purcell. Lee discusses her newest film Carol of the Bells which is the world’s first feature film where 70% of the crew had a developmental disability. Also on the show, Lillian speaks with Jennifer Becker, spokeperson for the Chinese Lantern Festival, which lights up the Pomona Fairplex this holiday season.

To learn more about Lee Purcell, visit http://leepurcell.com/site/index.htm

To learn more about the Chinese Lantern Festival, visit https://www.chineselanternfestival.com/