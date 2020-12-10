December 10: Lifestyles with Lillian Vasquez

This week on Lifestyles, Lillian speaks with Jessica Muñoz, Executive Director of Voices for Children in Riverside County. Voices for Children offers a CASA program- Court Appointed Special Advocates who work closely with foster children to ensure their needs are met. Also on the show, Lillian has a conversation with Adam Monahan, a longtime producer of the popular PBS show Antiques Roadshow, which airs on KVCR-TV Fridays at 8pm. Adam is also the host of the new podcast DETOURS, a project which takes a slight detour from Antiques Roadshow.

To learn more about Voices for Children and the CASA program, visit www.speakupnow.org

To learn more about DETOURS, visit www.wgbh.org/podcast/detours