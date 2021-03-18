Deb Haaland Breaks Barriers As 1st Native American Interior Secretary

The confirmation this week of Deb Haaland as secretary of the interior is groundbreaking. Haaland is the first Native American to hold that position — one that has a major impact on the lives of Native Americans and the management of tribal lands across the U.S.

Host Peter O’Dowd speaks with Len Necefer, assistant professor of American Indian Studies and Public Policy at the University of Arizona.

